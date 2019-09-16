Virgin Australia has moved to reverse the partial spinoff of its loyalty program, reaching a deal to buy back the stake it had previously sold.

Virgin on Sept. 16 confirmed it had entered negotiations to repurchase the 35% stake in its Velocity frequent flyer program held by investment company Affinity Equity Partners. This deal is expected to be worth A$700 million ($480 million) and is scheduled to close by year-end.

Completion is subject to certain conditions including finalizing documentation, funding and government approval.

When concluded, the purchase will once again give Virgin Australia full ownership of Velocity. The airline sold the 35% stake to Affinity in 2014, resulting in a A$336 million gain for Virgin. At the time, the carrier said selling the stake would give access to the capital and resources to allow Velocity to grow more quickly. A separate board was established for Velocity.

On July 11, Virgin revealed Affinity was “exploring an exit” from its minority stake in Velocity. According to Virgin, Affinity “requested that various exit options for the sale of its stake be considered.” Virgin confirmed it intended to remain as the majority owner of the loyalty program.

For its most recent fiscal year ended June 30, Virgin reported an underlying profit of A$122.2 million for the Velocity unit, a year-on-year increase of 11%. Velocity’s revenue rose by 10.5% to A$411 million.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com