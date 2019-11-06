Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800
Virgin Australia has announced significant network cuts and the retirement of more of its older aircraft as the company makes adjustments in an effort to improve its financial health. During the airline’s annual general meeting, CEO Paul Scurrah revealed that Virgin is cutting several routes, including international and domestic services. These changes result from a strategic review of the airline’s operations launched by Scurrah after he took over in March. The moves also ...
