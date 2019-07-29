Virgin Atlantic plans to end its Airbus A340 operations by the end of the year, a spokeswoman told ATW July 29.

The four-engine aircraft, which the UK carrier has used since July 2002 in its -300 and -600 variants, has been instrumental in creating the company’s long-haul network.

Virgin currently has six A340-600s in service, which will be phased out as the A350-1000 enters service. The airline has 12 A350-1000s on order, with four expected to be in operation by the end of the year. First flight is scheduled for Sept. 10 between London Heathrow and New York JFK.

The airline’s fleet transition also includes phasing out its eight Boeing 747-400s by 2021. The Virgin fleet has been bolstered by the delivery of 17 787-9s, and its A330-200s and -300s will be replaced with 14 A330-900neos ordered at the Paris Air Show in June.

The airline also has six options for the latest iteration of the A330 design.

