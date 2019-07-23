The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has granted an air operator’s certificate (AOC) for startup Vietstar Airlines.

Vietstar Airlines was incorporated in 2011 by state-owned companies and the Vietnamese air force, with a registered capital of VND400 billion ($17.6 million); the carrier has been providing ground-handling services, aircraft maintenance and pilot training ever since.

The Ho Chi Minh-based company initially applied for an AOC in 2015 but was asked by the CAAV to raise its capital to VND800 billion.

The carrier will operate a mixed fleet of Embraer Legacy 600 and Beechcraft King Air B300 aircraft and has set a domestic target of 500,000 passengers and 32,000 tonnes of cargo by the first year.

Vietstar’s commercial director Trinh Quoc Cuong told ATW in March 2018 that it plans to begin operation with five leased Boeing 737-800s, and expand to 15 aircraft by 2020.

The move beats conglomerate Vingroup’s plan to launch Vinpearl Air, although it is likely to have little impact as Vinpearl Air seeks to operate a larger and more conventional fleet for international service. The airline also has a deeper starting capital of VND1.3 trillion, which is the minimum amount to run an international airline with more than 30 aircraft.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com