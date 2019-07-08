LCC Vietjet Air has increased its stake in Saigon Ground Services JSC (SAGS), making it the third-largest shareholder in the company, according to a Vietnamese news report.

In a deal valued at about VND141 billion ($6.05 million), the carrier acquired an additional 5.17% of SAGS, bringing its total stake to 9.11%, VNExpress reported. Airports Corporation of Vietnam holds 48% of the company and Saigon Securities has a 15% stake.

SAGS provides ground services for around 50 airlines at three of Vietnam’s busiest airports: Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat, Da Nang and Cam Ranh.

The move is part of VietJet’s plan to diversify its portfolio. On July 3, VietJet VP Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh announced the airline’s intention to venture into the e-commerce business by partnering with banks, hotels and others to sell services and consumer goods to the carrier’s 30 million customers.

Nguyen was in Japan to officiate the launch of two new daily routes to Japan: Ho Chi Minh City to Tokyo Narita beginning July 12, and Da Nang to Tokyo Haneda from Oct. 26.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com