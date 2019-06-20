ATWOnline

Video: Norwegian CEO Bjorn Kjos updates ATW on partnership strategy

Jun 20, 2019
blog

PARIS 2019 BLOG: Air transport industry confidence on display

The fourth and final trade show day saw a handful of additional Airbus narrowbody orders or conversions, closing a show that was relatively light on new airliner order numbers—as anticipated—but which still delivered some surprises....More
Jun 19, 2019
blog

PARIS 2019 BLOG: The significance of the A321XLR’s long legs

Day three of the air show was a good one for Airbus and particularly its newly-launched A321XLR, which is demonstrating early on that airlines see how they can stretch their networks, enter new markets and do good business with a longer-legged narrowbody....More
Jun 18, 2019
blog

PARIS 2019 BLOG: “It’s a brand I trust”: Walsh’s very public endorsement of Boeing

Paris Air Show day two and, shock, some real news! In the best-kept industry secret of the year, British Airways parent International Airlines Group announced a deal for 200 Boeing 737 MAXs....More
Jun 20, 2019
Article

Jun 20, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Airbus still hopes to secure IAG narrowbody order

Airbus has not yet given up on securing a major narrowbody order from International Airlines Group (IAG) flipping a commitment announced by the company for the Boeing 737 MAX earlier this week....More
NAC chairman Martin Møller and Airbus CCO Christian Scherer
Jun 20, 2019
Article

PARIS 2019: Nordic Aviation Capital commits to 20 A220 family aircraft

Regional aircraft lessor Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has signed an MOU with Airbus for 20 A220 family aircraft, following a $2 billion letter of intent for up to 105 ATR aircraft earlier in the week....More

