A startup airline is looking to disrupt the low-cost domestic air travel market in the US through an innovative business model that would rely on advertising revenue to offset rock-bottom airfares. Florida-based Avatar Airlines submitted an application with the US Department of Transportation (DOT) for a certificate of public convenience and necessity on Nov. 19, the first step in the process of becoming a Part 121 scheduled air carrier. The startup plans to offer domestic fares as low as ...