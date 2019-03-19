US Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Oregon) and John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) are asking US airlines to provide information about whether they use cameras to monitor passengers, following a report by CNN in March that raised questions about the tiny cameras passengers have spotted in IFE systems.

The senators have given eight US carriers—Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines and United Airlines—one month to answer the lawmakers’ questions about their use of the cameras.

“We are alarmed by reports that airlines may be using cameras on IFE systems to monitor passengers,” the senators wrote. “Should these reports of the use of undisclosed cameras on IFE systems be true, it would be a serious breach of privacy. American passengers deserve to know that their privacy is protected while flying.”

Specifically, the lawmakers want to know whether US carriers use, or have used, cameras to monitor passengers, as well as what purpose such monitoring would achieve and whether passengers are informed of the practice. They also requested comprehensive data on the number of cameras and sensors used by the carriers’ fleets, the type of information collected, the mode of storage and the steps taken by airlines to safeguard the data.

“While Americans have an expectation that they are monitored in airports as a necessary security measure, the notion that in-flight cameras may monitor passengers while they sleep, eat or have private conversations is troubling,” the lawmakers said. “Further, in light of data breaches that have impacted many major airlines, we have misgivings that cameras or sensors may not employ the necessary security measures to prevent them from being targeted by cybercriminals.”

The CNN report that initially raised concerns about potential surveillance was based on a social media post by a Singapore Airlines passenger who photographed a sensor on one of the carrier’s seat-back IFE systems, which are made by Panasonic Avionics.

The airline later said in a statement on Twitter that the cameras “have been permanently disabled on our aircraft and cannot be activated on board,” adding that the airline has “no plans to enable or develop any features using the cameras.”

While it is not clear how many of the US carriers contacted by lawmakers have the cameras in their fleets, Dallas/Fort Worth-based American has been known to have the sensors in some of its premium-economy cabins. A spokesperson for the company confirmed to ATW that the carrier does have the sensors in some of its IFE systems, but said “they have never been activated and American is not considering using them.”

Ben Goldstein, Ben.Goldstein@aviationweek.com