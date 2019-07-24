Package delivery company UPS has applied to the US FAA for a Part 135 air carrier certificate to operate a commercial drone delivery service.

During a 2019 second-quarter earnings call July 24, UPS executives said the company has established a new drone delivery subsidiary, UPS Flight Forward, in anticipation of receiving Part 135 certification this fall. The approval would allow the subsidiary to conduct flight operations beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) of the drone operator, at night and using multiple drones.

The announcement reflects a trend by drone-delivery enterprises to seek traditional Part 135 certification status, which allows for more extensive flight operations than possible under the FAA’s Part 107 regulation governing the commercial use of drones weighing less than 55 lbs.

In April, FAA awarded the first Part 135 certification for drone delivery to Alphabet Wing, which plans to deliver small packages in rural Virginia. The Google affiliate has similar authorization in Australia to deliver packages in the suburbs of Canberra. Uber is seeking Part 135 certification for its Uber Eats food delivery service in San Diego.

UPS and drone delivery-system developer Matternet in March announced the launch of a new service to deliver medical samples by drone at WakeMed Health and Hospitals in Raleigh, North Carolina.

First demonstrated under the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft System Integration Pilot Program, the service uses Matternet’s M2 quadcopter to deliver medical payloads weighing up to about 5 lbs. over distances of up to 12.5 mi. It is conducted under the Part 107 regulation, which disallows drone flights BVLOS of the operator, at night, or over people except by waiver.

Part 135 certification will allow UPS to ramp up its service at the WakeMed campus and expand to other hospitals, UPS executives said. “UPS is leading the industry and intends to stay at the forefront of commercial drone aviation. This certification will pave the way for service expansion to other hospitals and medical campuses in the US,” UPS head of sales Kathleen Gutmann said.

“Our FAA 135 filing is a very exciting development,” UPS CFO Richard Peretz said. “With approval from the FAA, we believe we could be one of the first, if not the first, fully licensed airline with a certificate that will allow a single operator to not only do beyond visual line of sight, but also [conduct] night flights. So, we see it as a major opportunity for us to continue to grow share in the health care vertical.”

