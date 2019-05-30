United Continental Holdings has indicated plans to extend a loan to Bogota-based Avianca Holdings SA, after the two companies agreed on a leadership reshuffle that involved a loss of voting rights for Avianca’s largest shareholder.

The management overhaul comes after former Avianca CEO Hernan Rincon resigned in April. The shake-up was prompted the default on a $456 million loan from United by majority shareholder BRW Aviation, a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp., which owns 78.1% of Avianca’s common stock. BRW is owned by Bolivian-born entrepreneur Germán Efromovich.

“While Avianca will remain an independent company and continue to run their own airline, United strongly supports their company-wide focus on transformation,” a United spokeswoman told ATW in an emailed statement. “As we move forward with our joint business agreement with Avianca and Copa, which is separate from today’s action, we will see better benefits for our customers and for our company if Avianca is a reliable, successful partner.”

After the breach of the guaranteed loan to BRW, United appointed Kingsland Holdings Limited, which owns 21.9% of Avianca and is the carrier’s largest minority shareholder, to exercise BRW’s voting rights. This means that Efromovich still has indirect ownership of BRW and its subsidiaries, but not the right to vote. As part of the overhaul, United reconfigured Avianca’s board and replaced Efromovich as chairman with Kingsland owner Robert Kriete.

Avianca said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that United and Kingsland have indicated they would be willing to extend up to $250 million to Avianca as a result of the leadership overhaul.

United has been pursuing a three-way tie-up with Avianca and Panama-based Copa as part of the carrier’s strategy to expand into Latin America, where it hopes to gain a leg up on American Airlines, which currently maintains the largest footprint in the region of any US carrier.

Efromovich also owns Avianca Brazil, which is in bankruptcy protection and facing liquidation. While Avianca Brazil and Avianca share a parent company, they are run independently.

Ben Goldstein, ben.goldstein@aviationweek.com