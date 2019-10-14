The British government plans to introduce reformed airline insolvency legislation in a bid to strengthen consumer protections and provide more oversight of distressed airlines. The proposals, outlined by the government during the formal state opening of the UK Parliament on Oct. 14 would bolster the UK Civil Aviation Authority’s regulatory powers, increasing its oversight of airlines in financial difficulty, and helping to “mitigate the impacts of a future failure,” ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"UK to overhaul airline insolvency legislation" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.