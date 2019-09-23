The UK CAA has wet-leased aircraft from operators around the world to support a massive repatriation of Thomas Cook Airlines passengers stranded by the compulsory liquidation of UK leisure operator Thomas Cook. In the early hours of Sept. 23, Thomas Cook said it had entered compulsory liquidation and ceased trading with immediate effect, after last-ditch talks to save the UK business failed. Trading in Thomas Cook shares was suspended at 7:30 a.m. local time. Thomas Cook Airlines operated ...