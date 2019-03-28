Cypriot airline TUS Airways is seeking to build an eastern Mediterranean mini-hub at its Larnaca base.

The carrier began operations in April 2016 and has since built a fleet of two Fokker 100s and five Fokker 70s.

The regional market has always been difficult but, especially in the winter low season, has been good to TUS Airways so far, CEO Michael Weinstein said on the sidelines of the European Regions Airline Association in Prague.

The airline operates flights from Larnaca to the Greek islands. There is also significant activity from Tel Aviv—the Israeli city is a 40-minute hop from Larnaca—to Cyprus and the Greek islands, Weinstein said.

Much of the traffic is tourist-related and the Fokkers “are a perfect fit for the islands,” particularly in the quieter winter season, he said, although there will be an eventual need for a narrowbody aircraft to replace the Dutch Fokkers. Four of the 85-seat F70s were acquired from KLM Cityhopper.

TUS Airways will not expand its route network this year and is trying to avoid the extremes of seasonality that affect many carriers based in the eastern Mediterranean and southeastern Europe.

