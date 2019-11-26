Turkey-based AtlasGlobal ceased all operations and suspended ticket sales Nov. 26, saying the suspension will continue until Dec. 16 to allow for restructuring and to establish new cash resources.

The airline’s market was hurt by terrorist incidents in Turkey in 2015 and 2016 and then by Turkish lira currency fluctuations in 2018. The airline has also pointed to higher logistics and operational costs since the transition to the new Istanbul Airport in April.

The airline, which was called Atlasjet until 2015, operates seven Airbus A321s, three A330-200s and two A320s on charter flights within Europe, as well as domestic flight and services to the Middle East.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at