European leisure airline TUI Group will decide by the end of May whether to extend contingency plans put in place to offset the impact of the grounding of its 15 Boeing 737 MAX 8s.

If it does not become clear during May that the MAXs will resume operations by mid-July, TUI will need to extend the measures through the summer season, the company said in a May 15 statement.

The group’s MAXs, which comprise about 10% of its fleet, served the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands and Sweden. After the worldwide MAX grounding following two fatal crashes, TUI began using spare aircraft in its fleet, extended expiring leases for aircraft that were supposed to be replaced by MAX aircraft and leased additional aircraft.

“Currently we have 17 aircraft under a wet-lease contract, but this varies on a day-to-day basis,” TUI spokesman Aage Duenhaupt told ATW. “We are relatively flexible and we can adjust capacity quickly if a decision has been made [that] the MAX is allowed to fly again. But ... there is nothing at the moment.”

The grounding has been costly, with the group expecting a one-off impact of €200 million ($223 million). As a result, TUI updated its FY2019 guidance and now anticipates a 17% decline in EBITA if MAX operations resume by mid-July, compared to an adjusted €1.2 billion the previous year. Earlier guidance anticipated “broadly stable” EBITA.

If the contingency measures need to be extended to the end of the summer season, the group expects an additional impact of €100 million, and EBITA could drop as much as 26%.

“This impact is especially attributable to costs related to the replacement of aircraft, higher fuel costs, other disruption costs and the anticipated impact on trading,” the group said.

The group has eight more MAXs scheduled for delivery after the lifting of the grounding.

