Alitalia Boeing 777-200
Italian infrastructure group Toto Holding has emerged as the latest possible member of the consortium that will relaunch bankrupt airline Alitalia. Italy has been trying to map out a strategy for the future of the Italian flag carrier, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2017, after falling victim to aggressive competition from LCCs and high-speed trains, but the process has been fraught with complications and delays. Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published a letter signed by ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Toto Holding confirms interest in Alitalia as new deadline approaches" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.