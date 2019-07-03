Italian infrastructure group Toto Holding has emerged as the latest possible member of the consortium that will relaunch bankrupt airline Alitalia. Italy has been trying to map out a strategy for the future of the Italian flag carrier, which filed for bankruptcy in May 2017, after falling victim to aggressive competition from LCCs and high-speed trains, but the process has been fraught with complications and delays. Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published a letter signed by ...