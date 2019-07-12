A strategic investor could still take over Thomas Cook Group’s airline division even after the tourism company agreed with banks, bondholders and Chinese shareholder Fosun Tourism Group on the basic terms of a major recapitalization.

A strategic review of the airline unit, officially now “paused,” could lead to another transaction once the proposed complex deal involving Fosun and other constituents has been closed, industry sources told ATW. The recapitalization process could last until the end of the year, according to group CEO Peter Fankhauser.

Financially distressed Thomas Cook Group said July 12 it is in “advanced discussions” with Fosun and its main lending banks on the “key commercial principles” of a “substantial new capital investment as part of a proposed recapitalization and separation of the group.”

As part of the deal, Fosun and the banks would inject £750 million ($940 million), partly as equity and partly as new financing facilities. In addition, banks and bondholders would agree to a debt-to-equity swap and become new shareholders alongside Fosun. Thomas Cook did not disclose financial details other than that “a significant amount of the group’s external bank and bond debt will be converted into equity.”

Because of European Union ownership and control restrictions for airlines, Thomas Cook will be split into a tour operator and an airline. Upon completion of the transaction, Fosun would hold a majority stake in the tour operator, with banks and bondholders owning a minority. The airline division, based on the current Thomas Cook plc structure, would be majority owned by banks and bondholders, with Fosun likely holding a minority stake. That stake could be less than 25%, industry sources said.

Banks and bondholders are unlikely to be interested in remaining long-term investors in the airline division, industry sources said. The unit is made up of Condor, Thomas Cook Airlines Balearics, Thomas Cook Airlines Scandinavia and Thomas Cook Airlines UK. Combined, the carriers operate a fleet of around 100 aircraft. In 2018, the airlines generated £3.5 billion in revenue and a £129 million operating profit.

Earlier this year Thomas Cook put the airline division up for sale, but the large debt burden made it impossible to bring offers in line with shareholder and management expectations. Among others, Lufthansa has confirmed a nonbinding bid for the unit, but its primary interest is in German leisure carrier Condor. Virgin Atlantic is understood to be pursuing Thomas Cook Airlines UK to strengthen its own long-haul route portfolio.

Condor’s aging long-haul fleet, made up mainly of 16 Boeing 767-300ERs, remains a challenge. Any new owner would have to find ways to replace them over the next few years as higher fuel burn and maintenance spending weigh on the airline’s earnings. If Lufthansa does not invest, any new owner would have to find an agreement to continue the important feeding arrangement into Condor’s main base in Frankfurt.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun is currently Thomas Cook’s largest shareholder, holding 18%. Fosun also owns the Club Med holiday clubs and has investments in many other industries.

Indicating how tense the financial situation is, Thomas Cook also confirmed that it is “in constructive discussions with bonding providers and other critical financial partners to enable it to operate its business as usual through to the completion of the recapitalization.”

