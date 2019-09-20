Thomas Cook Airbus A321
Leisure travel specialist Thomas Cook is holding last-ditch talks with potential investors in an effort to stave off a financial collapse that could leave hundreds of thousands of travelers stranded. In late August it appeared the group had been able to hammer out a £900 million ($1.1 billion) rescue deal, in which its largest shareholder, China’s Fosun Tourism Group, would take control of Thomas Cook’s tour business and a stake in its airlines. Since then, ...
