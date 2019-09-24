Thomas Cook A330-300
The Scandinavian arm of failed leisure carrier Thomas Cook Airlines resumed flight operations Sept. 24, a day after parent company Thomas Cook Group filed for bankruptcy and triggered a huge repatriation effort to return passengers home. The UK regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), said Sept. 24 that the initial day of the repatriation effort had seen 14,700 passengers return to the UK on board 64 flights operated by an estimated 40 aircraft leased in from carriers ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Thomas Cookâ€™s Scandinavian carrier rises from the ashes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.