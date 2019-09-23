Condor Boeing 757-200
German leisure carrier Condor is urgently seeking bridge financing and a new investor after its parent company, Thomas Cook Group, filed for bankruptcy Sept. 22. Unlike Thomas Cook’s UK airline unit, which ceased all flights, Condor continued operating Sept. 23. It is, however, under intense financial pressure and has asked the German government for a loan guarantee. Lufthansa is considering a last-minute bid for the airline, according to industry sources. Condor is understood to ...
