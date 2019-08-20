Thai Airways’ president Sumeth Damrongchaitham has asked the company’s senior executives to voluntarily take pay cuts and meet allowances in a bid to save costs.

“The spirit of directors and high-level executives will be a signal to everyone in the organization that it is high time for us to join forces and do whatever we can to help the organization through this crisis. What can be sacrificed must be sacrificed,” he said, according to the Bangkok Post.

He said service quality will not be compromised and wages for operational staff will not be affected, although union head Damrong Waikanee is concerned staff will be next.

For the 2019 second quarter, employee benefit and crew expenses were THB7.6 billion ($246 million) and THB1.5 billion, respectively, taking up to around 18.4% of the airline’s total costs.

The Thailand flag carrier reported a THB6.9 billion loss for the June quarter, more than doubled from a loss of THB3.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

As a result, the Thai Ministry of Transport has warned the Star Alliance member may risk bankruptcy with a total debt of THB245.1 billion.

Thai deputy transport minister Thavorn Senniam had asked the airline to review its request to purchase 38 aircraft, reducing it to 25, and told Damrongchaitham to consider the plan at the airline’s board meeting Aug. 27. He added the Thai cabinet would not take longer than the end of September to approve a request for 25 aircraft.

Damrongchaitham later told Thai media the plan is to split the purchase into two unspecified timelines, 25 aircraft followed by 13 and keep the fleet at 100 aircraft. Thai Airways hopes to decommission nine Boeing 747-400s by 2022, as well as older 777-200s at a later stage.

