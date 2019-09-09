Starlux Airlines has 12 Airbus A350-1000s and five A350-900s on order.

Taiwanese startup carrier Starlux Airlines will begin commercial operations Jan. 23, 2020, with three Airbus A321neos.

The launch date is expected to capture the Chinese New Year holidays, which runs from Jan. 25, 2020, for about 15 days.

Starlux chairman Chang Kuo-wei told Taiwanese media that possible launch destinations could be Vietnam’s Da Nang, Macau, or Malaysia’s Penang.

Starlux will take delivery of its first A321neo in November, followed by a second and third in December and January 2020, respectively. Seven more of the type are expected in 2020.

The carrier also has 12 A350-1000s and five A350-900s on order, with deliveries planned from 2021 to 2022.

The airline hopes to serve 20 Asian and North American destinations by 2024; transpacific flights are expected to begin the same year.

