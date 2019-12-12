Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT) announced Dec. 12 it will stop operations from Dec. 13, as a result of mounting financial pressure.

The company’s official website has also ceased to function, displaying only a holding page to announce its termination of services.

FAT becomes the region’s second airline to fold in recent years after TransAsia Airways ceased operations Nov. 22, 2016.

According to Taiwan newspaper Taiwan News, the Taipei City government is preventing FAT’s chairman Chang Kang-wei from leaving the country and is likely to take legal action against him because the airline did not announce any layoff plans for its 1,000 employees, as required by labor laws.

Chang was not able to be contacted Dec. 12.

The airline received a series of negative publicity this year, including a runway overshoot incident in the Philippines and overflying its monthly limits set by the regulators, forcing it to cancel some international flights.

Chang said in August the airline had planned to phase out all MD-82s within the next three years to focus on the developing the ATR 72-600 fleet. It was expecting three more ATR 72-600s, but the fate of the aircraft is now unknown.

Established in 1957 as Taiwan’s first private airline, it went bankrupt in 2008, but again resumed operations in 2011.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com