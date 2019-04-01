A brief outage in a third-party vendor’s software system disrupted the operations of several US carriers April 1.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines all reported morning delays or cancellations as a result of the problem.

The disruptions were caused by an outage of AeroData’s aircraft performance and weight balance system, several airlines said.

FAA reported the computer issues on Twitter shortly before 7 a.m. and at about 8:30 a.m. said the problem had been resolved.

“AeroData is currently experiencing a technical issue that is impacting multiple carriers,” Dallas/Fort Worth-based American said on Twitter. The airline later said the technical issue “impacted a few of our regional carriers” and was resolved.

New York-based JetBlue said the outage affected “multiple airlines’ ability to release flights.”

Southwest reported the glitch was “affecting our flights systemwide.”

“Due to a system outage, Southwest as well as many other carriers had to implement a ground stop along with a series of cancellations,” the airline said on Twitter. The ground stop was lifted after 40 minutes, Dallas-based Southwest said.

The technical issue was the latest network or power outage to disrupt the plans of US air travelers. In 2016, a power failure at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters and a systemwide outage of Southwest’s network equipment resulted in a total of 4,000 flight cancellations.

In January 2017, a technical outage shut down US Customs and Border Protection processing at multiple US airports, creating lengthy delays for thousands of passengers. That same month, Delta experienced another system outage, triggering a ground stop and cancellation of about 280 flights. Less than two weeks later, United experienced a problem with a flight-planning system that caused hundreds of flights to be delayed.

