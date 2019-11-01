Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Swiss Federal Railways will expand their Flugzug (Airtrain) service to connect more rail stations with Zurich Airport.

The new partnership is intended to promote rail as an integrated transport mode for travelers going to and from the SWISS hub. The Flugzug system will also be made more flexible, offering a wider choice of train services and aligning travelers as closely as possible with their air connections. The rail services will be given a SWISS flight number.

Flugzug services currently operate between Zurich Airport and rail stations in Basel and Lugano. The initial focus of the expansion will be on connecting other Swiss cities and tourist destinations, such as Bern, Lucerne, Andermatt, Interlaken and Zermatt.

“In embarking on their strategic collaboration, the partners are responding to a growing demand among travelers for the seamless combinability of different transport modes,” SWISS said.

Swiss media commentators have said the renewed impetus behind the Flugzug services is partly the result of gains made by green political parties in the country’s October parliamentary elections, reflecting a groundswell of environmental concern throughout much of Europe.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com