Swedish investment firm Triton has acquired the tour operating activities of the Dutch Corendon Holiday Group, including the latter’s small in-house airline.

Corendon is a tour operator group in the Netherlands and Belgium with a turnover of slightly more than €500 million ($567 million).

Corendon Dutch Airlines, founded in 2011 and operating three Boeing 737-800s, is a sister-company of Turkey’s Corendon Airlines.

Triton is acquiring Corendon through the its Sunweb Group subsidiary, an online package holiday provider that operates via multiple brands in eight European countries.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed and it remains subject to regulatory approvals and employee consultation procedures. Assuming these are completed satisfactorily, the acquisition will merge Sunweb and Corendon into a joint company designed to take advantage of enhanced scale, financial strength, a larger client base and airline capacity, Triton said in a statement.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com