With a new majority stakeholder now in place at UK-Swedish cargo airline West Atlantic, CEO Lars Jordahn anticipates new synergies and efficiencies in the future.

Spanish holding company LUSAT, whose interests include Spanish freight airline Swiftair and Aviation Leasing Spain, now has a 51% stake in West Atlantic, following a series of financial transactions.

As part of these, LUSAT provided €20 million ($22.4 million) to help refinance West Atlantic.

West Atlantic and Swiftair will continue to trade under their respective brands. Together, they will have a fleet approaching 100 aircraft, ranging from Embraer Brasilia turboprops up to Boeing 767-300s. “So, from a fleet perspective we will be able to cover the whole spectrum of lift,” said Jordahn, who took over the CEO position from Fredrik Groth in January.

At that time, the West Atlantic board noted that under Groth, the company had expanded significantly, increasing revenue by almost 50% over three years while expanding into new fleets, including the Boeing 737-800NG freighter.

That growth had come at the expense of high costs, adding to existing high indebtedness, the company said in a statement at the time. “The company is now entering a new phase where the focus will be on reduction of leverage and improved profitability. As part of this change, it has been decided to bring in a new CEO to lead this process.”

Jordahn previously held positions with Swedish airline Amapola, as well as with express freight specialists DHL Aviation and TNT Airways.

The enlarged scale of the business may lead to efficiencies in areas such as maintenance and allow an optimization of both companies.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com