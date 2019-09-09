Airlines that have installed reliable inflight connectivity systems have an opportunity win $33 billion in market share from their competitors, according to economic modeling by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in association with satellite company Inmarsat. Using data from frequent flyer programs, the “Sky High Economics” study, released by Inmarsat on Sept. 9, identifies a market of nearly 450 million passengers worldwide who are currently uncommitted ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Study: Airlines with reliable IFE can win $33 billion in market share " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.