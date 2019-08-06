Wisconsin-based startup Midwest Express has signed an operating agreement with regional carrier Elite Airways to begin nonstop service from Midwest’s home base at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport.

The effort to revive the Midwest brand is being spearheaded by business partners Greg Aretakis and Curt Drumm, the new airline’s president and VP, respectively. The original Midwest Express was later rebranded Midwest Airlines and merged with Colorado-based ultra-LCC Frontier Airlines in October 2011.

The agreement with Elite Airways, announced Aug. 6, will see the Portland, Maine-based carrier operate the initial aircraft and provide flight crews and maintenance for Midwest. Midwest will establish its own reservations system, customer service operations and inflight amenities to support the new flights.

“This agreement with Elite Airways is a key step to bringing much-needed nonstop service back to Milwaukee,” Aretakis said. “We identified Elite Airways as a well-suited partner due to its extensive operating experience, high-quality customer service approach and exemplary safety record. By partnering with Elite, we expedite bringing our service to the market while we pursue federal licenses required to operate independently.”

Under the deal with Elite, all public facing customer interactions, including the aircraft branding, will be Midwest, the companies said. Besides providing flight operations, Elite will work with Midwest to complete regulatory and operational requirements for the carrier to obtain its own operating certificate and aircraft.

“We’re proud to play a role in helping bring Midwest Express back to Wisconsin. Our aircraft and top-notch crew will provide the experience and service that Midwest Express passengers can and should expect, and we’re excited to work together with Midwest Express as it progresses with its launch and ongoing business plans,” Elite president John Pearsall said.

The focus of the initial routes and flight times will be centered around the needs of the business community, according to Aretakis. The company expects to announce details about its planned service offerings in the coming weeks.

“We continue to be encouraged by the support we are getting as we talk to leaders in the business community,” Aretakis said.

Elite operates a fleet of 12 Bombardier CRJ100/200/700s, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services.

