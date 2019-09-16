Express-cargo startup CargoLogic Germany (CLG) has secured its air operator’s certificate (AOC) from the German CAA and is ready to begin commercial operations with two converted Boeing 737 freighters.

Leipzig/Halle-based CLG began work toward its formal AOC application in the fourth quarter of 2018. The startup secured its non-commercial permit to fly in June 2019 and, on Sept. 16, CLG announced it had obtained its AOC.

“We are effectively ‘on sale’ now. We are actively engaging with potential customers and expect a first revenue flight soon,” CargoLogic Germany head of commercial Jorrit Dubois told ATW.

CLG already has a fleet of two Boeing 737-400Fs. The startup was set up in 2018 as a sister company to London Stansted-based freight airline CargoLogicAir. Both companies are subsidiaries of CargoLogic Holdings, which has the same shareholders as Russia’s Volga-Dnepr Group—the parent company of Russian freight specialists Volga-Dnepr Airlines and AirBridgeCargo Airlines.

Volga-Dnepr Airlines specializes in outsized-freight, while AirBridgeCargo and CargoLogicAir operate scheduled and chartered cargo flights. All three operate larger aircraft, such as Boeing 747 freighters, whereas CLG plans to perform short-haul narrowbody flights with Boeing 737-400Fs.

“This airline has been established to tap into growing flows of express cargo in Europe,” Dubois told ATW. “The London-Stansted based airline CargoLogicAir will continue to operate; no changes envisaged there. They operate 747Fs in a different market segment entirely. This move is not linked to Brexit [the UK’s exit from the European Union] and no aircraft from the UK will be transferred to the German AOC at this time.”

Originally, CLG planned to take three 737-400Fs on operating lease from Vx Capital, following their freight conversion by Aeronautical Engineers Inc. (AEI).

The first aircraft was completed last November, but was ultimately redelivered directly to Volga-Dnepr Group’s existing Russian air express carrier Atran Airlines. This aircraft will be returned to CLG in the coming months.

CLG’s current two aircraft arrived in January and May, fresh from conversion in the US and Canada. “CLG is committed to plans that will increase its fleet to 10 737 aircraft by 2022,” the company said.

Initially, CLG will provide short-term charter capacity for the fast-growing European air cargo market, before expanding to carry express cargo for integrators and e-commerce providers.

“The airline has generated considerable commercial interest in recent months,” CLG said.

Leipzig/Halle Airport in the east of Germany was chosen as the home base because Germany is the largest economy in the eurozone, with strong manufacturing and exports. Likewise, Leipzig/Halle Airport is a cargo-friendly airport that is open 24/7, located close to rail and road links for onward transport.

Volga-Dnepr already has a presence at the airport, which CargoLogic Germany plans to leverage in its own launch. CLG is a strategic partner to Volga-Dnepr Group, but in terms of corporate structure, the companies are independent entities.

