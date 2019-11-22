Canada Jetlines, a Vancouver-based startup ULCC, has filed a lawsuit against David Neeleman alleging the airline entrepreneur engaged in a “predatory scheme” to sabotage the company’s business ahead of a crucial financing round. In a complaint filed Nov. 21 with the US District Court for the District of Connecticut, the startup alleged that Neeleman induced former Jetlines CEO Lukas Johnson to participate in a series of secret communications that Neeleman knew to be in ...