Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said every airline needs a partner in today’s tough environment and the bankrupt Italian flag carrier Alitalia—which is looking for rescue partners—would be very much challenged on its own to make it.

“You need a partner to be successful. SWISS needs a partner, Austrian Airlines or even Lufthansa needs a partner,” Spohr told journalists in at IATA’s Wings of change conference in Berlin.

Squeezed by tough competition from LCCs and high-speed trains, Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 and its rescue consortium is scheduled to present a formal offer for the carrier’s relaunch by Nov. 21 in a deadline that has been moved back several times.

Lufthansa had previously expressed an interest in taking a stake in Alitalia, but only after the airline had been restructured.

“What are we telling the Italians: It is much more important than investing the last 10% in Alitalia—it is a question of if you are alone in Europe or you have a strong partner,” Spohr said.

A strong partner offers a frequent flyer program, codeshares in Europe or support in sales like in China, Canada or Latin America. “We can offer that to Alitalia, and we are willing do so. Others are willing to offer a 10% investment. It is up to the Italians [to decide] what is more important for Alitalia,” Spohr said.

Spohr again made clear that Lufthansa has never changed its position on not investing in the Alitalia as it exists now. “But we would be interested to be the commercial partner to turn the company to a successful airline. Once it is a successful airline, then you can see us investing. First it [must be] restructured; Lufthansa Group could not do this.”

Alitalia is currently operating under state-administered protection from creditors. The Italian government is seeking a strategic partner that would take control of the airline alongside a local industry consortium. Among others, Delta Air Lines has expressed an interest. Alitalia is currently a member of the SkyTeam alliance and, as such, already cooperates with Delta and Air France-KLM.

Responding to a question by ATW, Spohr said the Lufthansa group of airlines also faces challenges. Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines faces stiff competition from LCCs at its Vienna hub. The number of LCC seats will reach 7 million in 2020 from the current 4.5 million seats this year. The LCC fare wars at its Vienna hub have taken a toll on the carrier, which issued a profit warning for 2019-20 and announced an aggressive cost-cutting program that could mean the loss of 800 jobs.

“What we see in Vienna is an extraordinary situation,” Spohr said. “There is an airline [Austrian] which connects the Austrian economy to the world, and the airport invites others [LCCs] to destroy their business model, that will eventually result in Austria being less connected to the world. That spiral in Vienna has to be stopped,” he added.

Spohr said Lufthansa will not run away from one of its hubs and so far it has not been possible for any LCC to make money on one of its hubs. “Either in Frankfurt or Vienna. But Austrian is forced to adjust itself to the competition; a significant cost-cutting program is necessary to be able to invest again one day. “A weakened Austrian Airlines could not connect Austria any more globally because there are no long-haul flights possible without a functional feeder network,” he said.

Another Lufthansa subsidiary that is in the midst of a cost-cutting program is Brussels Airlines, which plans to cut more than €160 million ($177 million) in costs per year.

Spohr does not believe there would be strike actions at Austrian or Brussels subsidiaries “because these cost-savings [programs] are necessary for the future of employees and the airlines to be able to invest again.”

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at