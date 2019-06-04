Indian LCC SpiceJet expects dramatic fleet growth this year as it leases aircraft formerly operated by Jet Airways and eyes the resumption of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries.

The carrier has reached agreements to obtain 30 ex-Jet Airways Boeing 737-800s, SpiceJet chief customer service officer Kamal Hingorani said. The airline has taken delivery of 25 of these so far, all on short-term leases. The additional aircraft will boost capacity by 50% in 30 days, Hingorani said during a CAPA Center for Aviation conference in Seoul.

Jet Airways was forced to progressively ground its fleet of more than 120 aircraft earlier this year after the airline ran out of money and shut down. Taking that many aircraft out of service caused a rare year-over-year decline in air traffic in India following a long period of growth, Hingorani said.

However, Hingorani noted that about half of the lost capacity has since been restored by other Indian airlines as they secure Jet’s leased aircraft. SpiceJet has “taken over one of the larger chunks of that capacity,” Hingorani said. As lessors have deregistered Jet’s aircraft, they have found willing customers for many of these within India.

SpiceJet chairman and MD Ajay Singh recently said the carrier could add more than 50 aircraft during 2019, which would increase its fleet to about 120. The airline has an opportunity to secure another 10 ex-Jet aircraft in addition to the first 30. It is also expecting further deliveries of MAX aircraft, assuming the worldwide grounding of the type is lifted.

The addition of the former Jet aircraft has offset the grounding of the 13 MAXs operated by SpiceJet. The airline has more than 150 MAXs on order, and the airline said five of these are ready to be delivered as soon as the MAXs are cleared to resume flying.

Hingorani noted there is still significant untapped domestic traffic in the Indian market, since only 1%-3% of the Indian population of 1.3 billion currently travels by air. However, infrastructure constraints are a stumbling block to air service growth.

The six major Indian metro airports are “choked” by congestion and slots are scarce, Hingorani said. But this has been a “blessing in disguise” in some respects, he said, as it has encouraged the development of other airports. There are now more than 100 operating airports in India.

India also needs more international hub development, Hingorani said. He noted that most international traffic from India is carried by overseas airlines, connecting via outside hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Bangkok.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com