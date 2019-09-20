Volotea—a Barcelona-based LCC specializing in point-to-point service between Europe’s secondary cities—is sticking to its plan for growth over the coming years, after a summer deemed satisfactory in load factor and regularity.

Passenger traffic is targeted to reach between 7.5-8 million passengers in 2019, up from 6.6 million in 2018—which was higher than expected. The airline’s workforce now stands at approximately 1,300, up from 1,000 in November 2018.

At 36 aircraft, the Volotea fleet has also grown faster than suggested late last year and comprises 19 Airbus A319s and 17 Boeing 717s.

Thus far in 2019, the LCC’s average load factor has risen to 95%.

The number of additional A319s—configured for 156 seats—to be introduced in 2020 will be decided in the coming weeks, Volotea chief sales officer Pierfrancesco Carino said. The 717s will continue to be phased out. Volotea leases its aircraft from several lessors, including AerCap, Carlyle Aviation and Celestial Aviation.

On Sept. 19, the company announced the creation of a sixth base in France, at Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport. From March 2020, it will accommodate a still-to-be-determined number of aircraft.

Volotea made a €15 million ($17 million) investment ahead of the 2019 summer season to implement measures that included adding standby aircraft and crews. The investment paid off, according to Carino. “We had four backup aircraft and our rate of flight cancelation dropped to 0.03%,” he said.

Following the chaotic summer for European air transport in 2018, “we prepared for the worse,” Carino said. “The summer of 2019 has been nice for punctuality; we saw better performance in air traffic control.” However, structural issues remain in European air traffic management, Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport CEO Tanguy Bertolus warned.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com