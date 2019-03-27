A spike in flight cancellations linked to several unrelated issues will drive Southwest Airlines’ year-over-year first-quarter non-fuel unit costs up 10%, or 4% higher than its previous guidance, and will cost the carrier about $150 million in lost revenue, the airline said March 27.

The Dallas-based airline has been hit by weather-related issues, a higher-than-normal number of out-of-service aircraft that need maintenance, and—most recently—the loss of its 34 Boeing 737 MAXs, part of the model’s global fleet operations ban. The airline said it will rack up 9,400 cancellations from mid-February to March 31.

The majority of them—40%—are linked to winter storms that moved through the country, hitting several Southwest stations, notably Denver, particularly hard.

The remaining cancellations are evenly split between aircraft out of service for maintenance and the grounded MAXs. The airline’s 750-aircraft fleet operates about 4,000 daily departures.

“The company’s operating costs, excluding fuel and oil expense and profit-sharing expense, are largely fixed once flight schedules are published,” Southwest explained. “Therefore, the volume of flight cancellations in first quarter 2019 has resulted in an approximate 3-point year-over-year increase to first quarter 2019 CASM, excluding fuel and oil expense and profit-sharing expense.”

Southwest entered 2019 focused on boosting revenues to meet a projected cost jump triggered by several issues, including a new reservations system and ramping up for its recently introduced Hawaii service.

Softer than expected booking trends combined with the prolonged partial government shutdown began eating into revenues in January. In mid-February, a spike in aircraft grounded for maintenance work began wreaking havoc on its schedule, as the number of unavailable aircraft jumped from the norm of about 20 to more than 60 at one point.

The MAX fleet was grounded on March 13, three days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 crashed in Addis Ababa. FAA and other regulators are evaluating the model's airworthiness and will keep all 370 of them out of service for at least several more weeks.

“Due to the current uncertainty regarding the duration of the MAX groundings and any requirements for reinstatement of the aircraft into service, it is difficult for the company to forecast the impact of the MAX groundings beyond first quarter 2019,” the airline said. “The company is proactively managing cancellations, minimizing operational disruptions, re-accommodating customers and minimizing the impact on its on-time performance.”

Adding to Southwest’s challenges: leisure demand has continued to stagnate, putting pressure on revenues. First-quarter unit revenues are now projected to rise 2%-3%, or 1% lower than its previous guidance. The airline now says lost revenue because of its various 1Q issues will be about $210 million. One bright spot: close-in yield trends, driven by last-minute travelers continue to be strong, the airline said.

The flight cancellations will reduce Southwest’s projected 1Q available seat mile growth to 1%, down from its previous guidance of 3.5%-4%.

The airline said the tentative deal with its Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, announced March 16, will add $42 million in 1Q costs, assuming the mechanics approve it. The deal includes a raise retroactive to Jan. 1.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com