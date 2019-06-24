Three members of the Association of South Pacific Airlines (ASPA)—Solomon Airlines, Nauru Airlines and Air Vanuatu—have launched a collaboration initiative in areas such as purchasing and safety, as they look for ways to address common business challenges. This initiative could be expanded to other member carriers, ASPA chairman and Solomon Airlines CEO Brett Gebers said during the group’s biannual conference in Christchurch, New Zealand. “It’s about time we ...