South African Airways A340-600
South African Airways (SAA) will be put into business rescue, placing the company under administrator control, because of the airline's critical financial situation. “The board of directors of SAA has adopted a resolution to place the company into business rescue at the earliest opportunity,” SAA said in a statement dated Dec. 5. Business rescue involves an external “practitioner”—the rough equivalent of an administrator—being ...
