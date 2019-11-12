South African Airways (SAA) is embarking on a restructuring process that may lead to cutting approximately 944 out of 5,149 jobs.

Acting CEO Zuks Ramasia said Nov. 11, “We urgently need to address our ongoing loss-making position that has subsisted over the past years. That is why we are undergoing a restructuring process that seeks to ensure effective implementation of the accelerated long-term turnaround strategy amidst the present prevailing operational challenges.”

The airline has not made an annual profit since 2011 and is searching for an investor, but efforts so far have been unsuccessful.

The restructuring process includes all SAA divisions and departments, but excludes subsidiaries South African Airways Technical, LCC Mango Airlines and Air Chefs, she said.

SAA said it has faced numerous challenges over the past few years and has been overstaffed for decades.

Challenges include funding and liquidity issues, the inability to borrow indefinitely without repaying debt, high-interest costs on loans, volatile and fluctuating fuel prices, currency volatility, insufficient revenue and cash generation in relation to operating costs, and an aging fleet.

All these things make it difficult for the South African flag carrier to compete in the current market environment, combined with aggressive international and regional competition.

“In addition, SAA’s balance sheet has historically been weak and remains so despite recent substantial capital injections from the government. Our continued losses and reliance on government guarantees to borrow money from lenders have increased the interest costs, which impact the operating cost of the business,” Ramasia said.

SAA and representative trade unions may agree to select a facilitator or, alternatively, request the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration to facilitate the consultation process, which may last until Jan. 11, 2020.

The Star Alliance member said that although the process may lead to retrenchments, the carrier hopes to minimize the impact while offering support to those directly affected.

Ramasia said that as of Nov. 1, SAA had a global workforce of 5,149 employees. “No final decision will be taken until the consultation process is concluded. However, it is estimated that approximately 944 employees may be affected.”

“These hard decisions were necessary to put SAA on a more sustainable footing while ensuring we continue to offer customers the best service,” said Ramasia, who assumed her new role June 10, becoming the company’s 10th CEO since 2009.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at