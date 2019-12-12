South African aviation group Comair has promoted joint CEO Wrenelle Stander to group CEO, while her former co-joint CEO Glenn Orsmond has been named as CEO of Comair’s airline division.

“The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry,” Comair group chairman Lindsay Ralphs said.

The organizational changes were announced Dec. 10, effective immediately, forming part of an ongoing restructuring at Comair.

Stander and Orsmond were fairly new to their roles as joint CEOs, following their appointment in May, which took effect July 31.

Originally, Stander was appointed as joint CEO for airlines, while Orsmond was joint CEO for non-airline business and financial services.

Stander was previously executive director of Comair’s airline division. Her background includes leadership positions, as MD of South Africa’s Air Traffic and Navigation Services Company, deputy CEO of the South African CAA and chief director for aviation and maritime regulation at Sasol Gas.

Orsmond was Comair’s financial director for eight years from 1995 to 2003. He was previously financial director at Sun Air, group CEO and co-founder of 1Time, CEO of Jetworx Aircraft Maintenance and, most recently, CFO at Star Air Cargo.

The two executives succeeded long-term Comair CEO Erik Venter.

Stock market-listed Comair launched operations in 1946 and today comprises four business units: airlines, tourism and hospitality, training and IT.

Comair’s airlines division performs scheduled and non-scheduled flights within South Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, operating as LCC Kulula and for British Airways, as a franchise carrier.

The group’s tourism and hospitality activities include catering provider Food Directions, which recently branched out beyond aviation, as well as domestic and international airline lounge brand SLOW Lounges and tourism brands African Images, Holiday Travel, Kulula holidays, mtbeds and WildX.

Comair founded its internal flight and cabin crew training business in early 2000, later expanding to take on third-party work. Comair acquired EPT Aviation Training and Global Training College South Africa in 2017 to boost this business and expand its capabilities to include passenger handling and travel and tourism training. In 2019, the group consolidated its training portfolios and expertise into a single administrative entity, the Altitude Training Academy (Alt.Academy).

In 2018, Comair entered into a joint venture with IT company Infinea SA Holdings. Together, the partners established a joint company called Nacelle, which provides services such as IT operations and support, IT project deployment, process design and software development to aviation and related sectors.

Earlier this year, Comair also acquired 100% of Star Air Cargo and Star Air Maintenance, bringing heavy maintenance capability back into the Comair Group.

“Comair is the only known airline to have achieved operating profits for 73 consecutive years,” Comair said.

