South African regional carrier CemAir is on the verge of restarting services following a nine-month hiatus and a bitter dispute with the country’s aviation regulator.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) grounded CemAir for the second time in two months in January, most recently for what it described as “systemic failures of the airline’s maintenance controls.”

Johannesburg-based CemAir challenged the move, and on April 29 the Civil Aviation Appeal Committee overturned SACAA’s decision.

“Despite the uncontested judgement, CemAir was unable to resume operations due to the natural annual expiry of the aircraft operating certificates on 28 January 2019. The processing of the renewal by the SACAA was finalized yesterday,” the airline said in a statement Oct. 18.

“In the coming week, CemAir will announce the first flights to be resumed on its domestic schedule.”

CemAir said it noted “with concern” SACAA press releases that the airline said contain statements inconsistent with the April judgement.

“The SACAA’s website continues to display inflammatory media releases, the contents of which have been proven to be false and in contravention of the Civil Aviation Act under which the SACAA is constituted,” CemAir said.

Privately owned CemAir said thousands of travelers had been stranded and hundreds of jobs lost directly and indirectly as a result of what it described as “the SACAA’s illegal actions.”

In a statement posted on its website Oct. 17, SACAA said it “can confirm that after finally managing to address safety concerns that were raised by the SACAA, CemAir has obtained the necessary approvals for two Air Operator Certificates, which give the airline the green light to take back to the skies.”

However, it added that it had issued authorizations for only seven of CemAir’s 21-strong fleet.

“The rest will return to service as and when CemAir presents them to the SACAA for inspection and evaluation and they are found to be compliant.”

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com