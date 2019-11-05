Air Astana’s LCC FlyArystan carried more than 455,000 passengers during its first six months of commercial operations and is setting its sights on continued growth.

Since its May 1 launch, the airline has made more than 2,500 flights, of which 93% were completed on time, the carrier said, with a load factor of 94%.

FlyArystan “started flying in response to the changing local and regional airline environment, and what we estimated was the massive potential from road and rail travelers in this very large country,” Air Astana president and CEO Peter Foster told ATW recently.

Kazakhstan’s first LCC now operates 10 domestic routes, with three more routes to be launched by the end of the year, including its first international service—between Nur-Sultan and Moscow Zhukovsky— set to begin Dec. 13.

The carrier is scheduled to receive its fourth 180-seat Airbus A320 in December. FlyArystan plans to have 10 A320s by the end of 2020 and 15 aircraft by 2022.

Additional bases are being launched in the second quarter of 2020 at both Karaganda and Aktobe, and the airline expects to be operating approximately 40 routes across its network by the end of next year. Additional bases are expected to follow.

Domestic capacity in Kazakhstan rose grew 33% in October, driven primarily by the launch of FlyArystan.

FlyArystan is a division of Air Astana, based in Almaty.

