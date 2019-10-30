Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) will deepen their partnership with a new agreement that includes expanded codeshare networks, joint marketing and shared revenue on flights between the two countries.

The Oct. 30 agreement, a follow-up of an MOU signed in June, also includes SIA subsidiaries SilkAir and LCC Scoot, and MAB subsidiary Firefly.

Subject to regulatory approval, flights between Singapore and Malaysia will operate under a joint business agreement through which the carriers will coordinate flight schedules, offer joint fare products and explore frequent flyer tie-ups.

SIA also plans to expand codeshare flights to 16 Malaysian destinations, up from four, and MAB will have its code on SIA flights to Europe, South Africa and other destinations. SIA is a Star Alliance member and MAB is in oneworld.

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur is the world’s busiest international air route, with over 30,100 flights annually.

Both flag carriers also agreed to conduct joint marketing activities to boost long-haul tourism to the two countries and explore the development of air passes that would allow travelers through the Kuala Lumpur and Singapore hubs to easily visit other Malaysian destinations with a single itinerary.

“This is in line with Malaysia Airlines’ long-term business plan goal of engaging in deep partnerships to extend our reach and presence globally. This partnership is more than a conventional partnership and we believe in the mutual benefits for both airline groups and countries,” MAB CEO Izham Ismail said in a statement.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com