Scottish regional airline Loganair plans to build a fleet of around 20 ATR 42-500 turboprops over the next several years as it begins to replace its long-serving Saab 340s and 2000s.

The first of five Saab 2000s has already departed and the remaining four are expected to leave the Glasgow-based carrier’s service by mid-April 2020, with the smaller 340s being progressively retired as their leases expire. The airline operates two 340As and 14 340Bs, with four of the fleet converted to freighters.

The first ATR, a leased freighter version, is scheduled to arrive imminently and the acquisition of more freighters is anticipated, the carrier said. Several passenger variants will be in place for summer 2020.

The replacement of the A340s with the ATRs over the next three years will give a significant capacity boost to the airline. Loganair has traditionally focused on Public Service Obligation routes (the UK equivalent of the US Essential Air Service system) in the Scottish Highlands and Islands, but has expanded dramatically over the past nine months, taking over UK and European routes plus Embraer ERJ135/145s from its defunct sister company bmi.

“The ultimate ATR fleet will be 20-plus ATR42-500s,” Loganair COO Maurice Boyle told ATW. “I would imagine, in the fullness of time, some of the Embraers could be replaced by ATRs, but that’s a few years down the road.”

The first three 42-500s will be based at Aberdeen, northeast Scotland, with one stationed in the Isle of Man, a UK crown dependency in the Irish Sea, from where it will operate flights to London City Airport on behalf of British Airways subsidiary BA CityFlyer.

The initial ATRs will be leased, but it is possible some will be purchased outright in future.

Loganair is considering acquiring the more modern 42-600, but scarcity and cost rule them out at present, Boyle said.

“We’ve been in dialogue with ATR over the -600, as they would like to sell us some new ones, but there are no new ones [available] in the timeline we need,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loganair has signed a codeshare agreement with Europe’s largest regional airline, Connect Airways—the Virgin-led consortium that acquired Flybe—which will see renewed links between the two carriers’ networks.

The move comes just two years after a bitter argument between the two airlines; Loganair for several years operated as a franchise operation for Flybe, but the two companies went their own ways after being unable to agree a new contract. The split led to a fare war on several routes, with both companies suffering financially.

Asked why the two companies had decided to mend fences, Boyle said: “The relationship has moved on. There’s been a lot of water under the bridge. I think, with Connect Airways under new management, there aren’t many areas of contention and actually there are areas where it makes sense for both parties.”

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com