Singapore LCC Scoot will move operations from Changi International Airport's Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 as part of plans to support the airline’s growth over the next few years.

In a statement, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) subsidiary said customer experience would play an even bigger role in its growth, with check-in experience identified as one of the top three areas it wants to improve for passengers. The move will begin Oct. 22.

Terminal 1 recently completed an expansion program as a part of the Jewel project, and upgraded its automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop facilities, known as Fast and Seamless Travel (FAST).

Terminal 2 is often regarded as SIA’s traditional operating terminal, serving SilkAir, Scoot and some SIA flights.

Operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) will begin a 5-year expansion of the terminal in the last quarter, with a facelift across the check-in and transit area, as well as more FAST facilities.

“Over the years, our network coverage has grown rapidly. Every touch point of our customers’ travel journey matters to us, and we strive to provide our growing customer base with enhanced efficiency from the moment they arrive at the airport,” Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said. “With the move, we hope to encourage more customers to use the expanded self-service facilities, to enjoy a quicker and more seamless check-in process.”

CAG managing director-airport operations management Jayson Goh added that CAG works closely with airlines to ensure they have sufficient space to grow at Changi, and regularly conduct reviews on the allocation of airlines across its four terminals to ensure the space is aligned with their growth plans.

Scoot is expected to lease up to 12 Airbus A320s to offset the capacity shortage caused by the delayed Boeing 737-800 transfer from SilkAir, as the latter had to pause the handover because of the 737 MAX groundings.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com