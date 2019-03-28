With significant investments in new onboard services, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has seen a 20% boost in passenger satisfaction on the affected routes, CEO Jaan Albrecht said.

“Our clients recognize that many things have changed within Saudia and this gives us the security that we are on the right track,” Albrecht told ATW recently.

The investments, which Albrecht said were in the “double-digit” millions of dollars, are part of Saudia’s goal of becoming one of the top five carriers in terms of quality.

After discussions with an international consultancy, “we expanded our personal butler service to North America. Also on board there are two chefs in first and business class, and a bistro service in economy class on flights to New York JFK and Washington Dulles,” Albrecht said.

The airline has also trained 2,000 of its 8,000 flight attendants on new service procedures.

The new terminal at Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport should become a key driver for Saudia when it is fully operational later this year, Albrecht said. Initially, the airline will serve 11 Saudi Arabian destinations with around 30 daily flights from the new terminal.

Albrecht said Saudia has grown and enhanced its products over the past two years, “but there is a lot of work still to be made to improve the image of the company.”

There is overcapacity in the region, and carriers like Emirates Airline and Etihad Airways have become more cautious, Albrecht said.

“Saudia is becoming the fourth Gulf carrier. But we are different, because we have 27 domestic destinations, creating 17 million domestic passengers, and our international [religious] pilgrim traffic has grown 12%,” he said.

Saudi transported 34 million passengers in 2018.

