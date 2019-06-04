Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will stop selling duty-free goods on board its aircraft, in response to what it describes as changing consumer habits and the increasingly strong demands for airline sustainability.

“Tax-free sales have long been a popular service onboard our flights amongst passengers who have used it, but our passengers’ buying behavior has changed and sustainability has become more important than ever before—for both our passengers and SAS,” the company said in a statement.

“Every step on the way to sustainable travel is important,” SAS EVP-commercial Karl Sandlund said. “From this autumn, tax-free sales will therefore cease on SAS flights. This will reduce the overall weight of our aircraft, which in turn will save fuel and cut emissions.”

Instead, Sandlund said, “SAS will develop solutions to offer passengers more modern ways of buying and receiving goods in connection with their journey. SAS is aiming to cut emissions by at least 25% by 2030.”

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com