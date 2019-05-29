South African regional carrier SA Express is preparing to press fraud and corruption charges against several former executives after an investigation turned up financial irregularities.

The decision came after a forensic investigation flagged several transactions that may have cost the airline millions of rand prior to its temporary grounding in May 2018, SA Express chairperson Tryphosa Ramano said in a statement.

The transactions included cases of alleged collusion by unidentified airline executives with service providers and manipulation of procurement processes, as well as irregular and overpayment of suppliers, the carrier said.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority barred the airline from flying for three months for alleged internal problems the regulator said “posed serious safety risks.” The airline had to re-establish certificates of airworthiness for its fleet of Bombardier CRJ200 and CRJ700 regional jets, and Q400 turboprops.

“The new board of directors of SA Express takes all allegations of impropriety by staff and other stakeholders of the airline very, very seriously,” Ramano said. “This is why the airline is taking this strong action, because all allegations involving fraud, corruption and other irregularities demand a robust and prompt response, as well as the severest of sanctions against fingered parties.”

The airline said it would not comment further.