The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) union plans to ballot Ryanair’s UK pilots on possible industrial action, after failing to reach an agreement on pay structures and benefits.

“We have not been able to make any progress with Ryanair at all on any of our areas of concern,” BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said, announcing the ballot, which runs from July 24.

Results of the pilot vote will be announced Aug. 7.

BALPA’s members are seeking an agreement on issues such as pensions, loss-of-license insurance, maternity benefits, allowances and “a fair, transparent and consistent pay structure.”

However, Strutton said Ryanair “has not tabled any offers whatsoever.” Meanwhile, the union has tabled a detailed pay and conditions claim.

“Our Ryanair representatives have been trying to tackle some of the many issues that result from years of non-recognition of unions within Ryanair,” Strutton said. “As usual with Ryanair, it’s their way or the highway, and we are not prepared to put up with that.”

Around 25% of Ryanair’s pilots and fleet are UK-based.

Ryanair did not immediately respond to ATW’s request for comment.

Ryanair was forced to drop its historic resistance to union representation after a pilot-rostering mix-up in fall 2017 brought long-running tensions within the carrier’s workforce to a head.

