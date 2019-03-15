Irish LCC Ryanair has announced plans to rename Polish leisure carrier Ryanair Sun as “Buzz,” reviving the name of the LCC that it acquired from KLM in 2003. Ryanair Sun secured its Polish air operator’s certificate (AOC) in early 2018 and launched charter flights in summer 2018, with a fleet of five Boeing 737s. Since then, Ryanair Sun has grown to 17 aircraft. On March 6, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW that Ryanair Sun would be rebranded ...