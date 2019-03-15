Irish LCC Ryanair has announced plans to rename Polish leisure carrier Ryanair Sun as “Buzz,” reviving the name of the LCC that it acquired from KLM in 2003. Ryanair Sun secured its Polish air operator’s certificate (AOC) in early 2018 and launched charter flights in summer 2018, with a fleet of five Boeing 737s. Since then, Ryanair Sun has grown to 17 aircraft. On March 6, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW that Ryanair Sun would be rebranded ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair to rebrand Polish airline as ‘Buzz’" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.