Irish LCC Ryanair is on the hunt for a new COO, after Peter Bellew (inset) announced his resignation, and is facing possible changes to its growth strategy because of the ongoing Boeing 737 MAX grounding. In an internal memo dated July 11, Ryanair announced that Bellew will be stepping down as COO at the end of December 2019. “Peter returned to Ryanair during the immediate aftermath of the September 2017 rostering failure, and he has done great work over the last 18 months to ...